Tips 4 Caregivers

By Jerry Puffer 1 hour ago

I have a new book AUTOGRAPHED by the author herself up for grabs tomorrow (Saturday) morning on Puffman Sports Trivia! 7:30's the time to WIN "50 Sanity Saving Tips for Caregivers...

Grace Lutheran 75th Anniversary
On The Way 4 ELCA

By Jerry Puffer 1 hour ago

The Annual Spring Gathering of the Women of the ELCA is scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday) up in our North Country. Saturday's gathering will be held at the Lutheran Church Parish Hall in Sunburst...

Topical Press Agency
Topical Press Agency
Play Ball!

By Jerry Puffer Yesterday

Shelby Baseball Signups for 5 to 15 year olds are scheduled for tonight (Thursday) from 6 until 7:30 over at the Shelby Elementary Cafeteria...

retirement party
Roll On Roland

By Jerry Puffer Yesterday

There's a Retirement Open House going on down in Conrad this morning (Thursday) for Roland Lee! Today's Open House for Roland Lee will run from 11 o'clock this morning until 3 this afternoon...

Amazing Equipment
That’s Amazing!

By Wendy Nielsen Yesterday

This video shows off some of the most amazing farming machines in the business:

Most amazing and smart farming equipment, modern agriculture equipment, The modern agriculture technology, smart farming technology 2016, here is the best agriculture machine, we are combine such as: watermelon harvesting machine, apple-picking machine, pepper robot harvest, cauliflower harvesting machine, harvesting potatoes, new invention of farming equipment compilation, modern agriculture technology, agriculture equipment, agricultural revolution, modern farming technology, amazing agriculture technology, agriculture technology machines, modern agriculture documentary, biggest tractor in the world in action, agriculture equipment, modern farming technology,amazing agriculture technology, modern farming technology,modern farming machines, modern farming equipment, modern agricultural equipment, modern agricultural machinery, agricultural machinery crazy tractor, agricultural engineering

grandpa jones
Hey Grandpa! What’s 4 Supper?

By Jerry Puffer 2 days ago

It's going to be anything from field peas to Foie Gras if you read Jennifer Hill Booker's "Field Peas to Foie Gras: Southern Recipes with a French Accent...

Lenten lunches
Spring Is In The Air

By Jerry Puffer 2 days ago

No doubt about it, it's like ol' Bob used to say, "It's springtime in the Rockies!" Bob used to say a whole lot more but I'll get to that on another Puffman Blog...

