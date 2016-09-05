Tips 4 Caregivers
I have a new book AUTOGRAPHED by the author herself up for grabs tomorrow (Saturday) morning on Puffman Sports Trivia! 7:30's the time to WIN "50 Sanity Saving Tips for Caregivers...
On The Way 4 ELCA
The Annual Spring Gathering of the Women of the ELCA is scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday) up in our North Country. Saturday's gathering will be held at the Lutheran Church Parish Hall in Sunburst...
Precision Farming
As the population continues to grow without a comparable increase in farmable land, the world has once again reached a tipping point in its long-term food supply problem...
Play Ball!
Shelby Baseball Signups for 5 to 15 year olds are scheduled for tonight (Thursday) from 6 until 7:30 over at the Shelby Elementary Cafeteria...
Roll On Roland
There's a Retirement Open House going on down in Conrad this morning (Thursday) for Roland Lee! Today's Open House for Roland Lee will run from 11 o'clock this morning until 3 this afternoon...
That’s Amazing!
This video shows off some of the most amazing farming machines in the business:
3 Dead, 20 Injured in Attack Outside U.K. Parliament; Suspect Killed by Police
In a possible terrorist attack Wednesday afternoon, a vehicle rammed into a crowd of pedestrians outside the British Parliament in London. A man then exited the vehicle and stabbed a police officer to death; other officers then shot and killed the assailant.
Hey Grandpa! What’s 4 Supper?
It's going to be anything from field peas to Foie Gras if you read Jennifer Hill Booker's "Field Peas to Foie Gras: Southern Recipes with a French Accent...
Spring Is In The Air
No doubt about it, it's like ol' Bob used to say, "It's springtime in the Rockies!" Bob used to say a whole lot more but I'll get to that on another Puffman Blog...